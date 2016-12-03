Majestic Mite proves the fastest of them all

LIGHTNING QUICK: Coffs Harbour Public School student Ama Mite is the fastest 11 year old in the country after winning gold in the 100 metres at the national titles.

HOW does an 11 year-old react when he finds out he's the fastest runner in age group in the entire country?

"I was amazed, I was so surprised."

Those were the words of Coffs Harbour Public student Ama Mite after he won the 100 metre final at the School Sports Australia National Track & Field championships held at Homebush.

Ama got off to a flying start and his time of 12.72 seconds was enough to claim the gold medal.

Heading into the final though, Ama wasn't confident of winning.

"I didn't know I was going to win because I was more worried about the other guy from NSW but he came third," Ama said.

It was almost a glorious sprint double for the lightning fast runner born in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ama was edged out by only a fraction of a second in the 200 metre final after running an exceptionally strong bend.

"When I crossed the line I thought I might've won because the other guy was righ tthere next to me," he recalled.

Still Ama was happy to have beaten his personal best in the 200 in both his heat and final at Sydney.

His time of 25.81 seconds in the final was 0.4 seconds quicker than what he'd run before the meet.

Next year Ama will be attending Jetty High but while he setlles into life at high school, he'll be aiming for a spot at the Pan Pacific Games while continuing to train under the watchful eye of coaches Simon Easey and Ritchie Donovan.