Maintenance works on the Coffs Coast

EXPERIENCING delays on suburban streets and not sure why?

Check out the latest maintenance works happening today across the Coffs Coast to keep up to date. All works are subject to change due to weather conditions.

There will be Fibre optic works out the front of the Korora Fire Station with signs and traffic control in place.

Wedds Bridge in Boambee will be under construction and motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are advised to take care. Signs will be in place.

Bitumen patching and heavy bitumen sealing is taking place in the Mount Browne area, Corindi area, Coffs Harbour urban area and Korora. Motorists are advised to drive to loose gravel conditions.

Footpath construction is under way at North Sapphire Drive with signs in place and footpath repair is happening at the main beach access at Sawtell Surf Club, Solitary Islands Way and along Mackays Road.

In Scarborough Street, Woolgoolga there are drainage culvert repairs and drainage maintenance is taking place in Upper Bobo Road, Solitary Islands Way, Dirrigeree Crescent and along Donn-Patterson Drive.

Kerb and guttering repairs are also taking place in Clarence Street, Woolgoolga, James Small Drive, Korora, Eastern Dorrigo Way and along Joyce Street in Coffs Harbour.

For more information on works happening across the Coffs Coast, visit goo.gl/8FAk9N