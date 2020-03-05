Magpies won't be 'Thunderstruck' by the Army

Action from the incredible 22-22 game between the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies and Australian Army Thunder in the annual Sgt Matthew Locke Charity Match.

Action from the incredible 22-22 game between the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies and Australian Army Thunder in the annual Sgt Matthew Locke Charity Match. Sam Flanagan

IT'S the game the Bellingen Dorrigo Magpies always rise to their best.

Facing off against the Army Thunder, on the home turf, the Magies always dig deep in playing for the memory of one of Bellingen's most revered sons the late SAS soldier Sergeant Matthew Locke.

Bellingen, last season, went as close they could to end the Australian Army's claim on the annual match.

The teams traded points early, before five straight tries saw the Magpies lead 22-6 with just five minutes to play.

What ensued was a battle story for Army folklore.

As is the Army code, the Thunder went above and beyond scoring three late tries to see the match finish a 22-all draw in a game for the ages.

Action from the incredible 22-22 game between the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies and Australian Army Thunder in the annual Sgt Matthew Locke Charity Match. Sam Flanagan

Bellingen's club president Trent Matthews said a year on and that result had spurred on the Magpies who have training for three months in preparation for Saturday's rematch.

"We're fielding a full strength first grade squad," Matthews said.

"As always the Army are incredibly hard to beat, you won't find a fitter team around, but our boys want a win badly.

"Our last win was way back in 2010-11 I think - a long time between drinks.

"We almost got there last year and the boys haven't forgotten that.

His Excellency General The Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Ret'd) shakes hands with players from the Magpies Barbarians team prior to the match against the Australian Army Thunder played as part of the Sgt Matthew Locke MG charity event at Bellingen Park. rugby league 24 February 2018 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate Brad Greenshields

"This match just means so much to the players, the club and the community.

"Deb Locke is an absolute champion she organises the whole day, we just look after the football side of things and do our bit making sure we field a competitive squad."

Gates open at Bellingen Park on Saturday at 11am.

A huge day of matches are planned from juniors, under 15s at 1pm then women's league tag and tackle football matches involving Army, RAAF and Navy sides.

The curtain-raiser to the 12th annual Sgt. Matthew Locke Memorial match will see the Navy men take on the Airforce at 4pm.

Governor General David Hurley, AC, will present the first grade teams at 5.15pm during a pre-match ceremony followed by kick-off in the big match at 5.30pm.