Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Action from the incredible 22-22 game between the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies and Australian Army Thunder in the annual Sgt Matthew Locke Charity Match.
Action from the incredible 22-22 game between the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies and Australian Army Thunder in the annual Sgt Matthew Locke Charity Match. Sam Flanagan
Sport

Magpies won't be 'Thunderstruck' by the Army

Matt Deans
by
5th Mar 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S the game the Bellingen Dorrigo  Magpies always rise to their best.

Facing off against the Army Thunder, on the home turf, the Magies always dig deep in playing for the memory of one of Bellingen's most revered sons the late SAS soldier Sergeant Matthew Locke.

Bellingen, last season, went as close they could to end the Australian Army's claim on the annual match.

The teams traded points early, before five straight tries saw the Magpies lead 22-6 with just five minutes to play. 

Photos
View Gallery

What ensued was a battle story for Army folklore.

As is the Army code, the Thunder went above and beyond scoring three late tries to see the match finish a 22-all draw in a game for the ages.

Action from the incredible 22-22 game between the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies and Australian Army Thunder in the annual Sgt Matthew Locke Charity Match.
Action from the incredible 22-22 game between the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies and Australian Army Thunder in the annual Sgt Matthew Locke Charity Match. Sam Flanagan

Bellingen's club president Trent Matthews said a year on and that  result had spurred on the Magpies who have training for three months in preparation for Saturday's rematch.

"We're fielding a full strength first grade squad," Matthews said.

"As always the Army are incredibly hard to  beat, you won't find a fitter team around, but our boys want a win badly.

"Our last win was way back in 2010-11 I think - a long time between drinks.

"We almost got there last year and the boys haven't forgotten that.

His Excellency General The Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Ret'd) shakes hands with players from the Magpies Barbarians team prior to the match against the Australian Army Thunder played as part of the Sgt Matthew Locke MG charity event at Bellingen Park. rugby league 24 February 2018 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate
His Excellency General The Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Ret'd) shakes hands with players from the Magpies Barbarians team prior to the match against the Australian Army Thunder played as part of the Sgt Matthew Locke MG charity event at Bellingen Park. rugby league 24 February 2018 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate Brad Greenshields

"This match just means so much to the players, the club and the community.

"Deb Locke is an absolute champion she organises the whole day, we just look after the football side of things and do our bit making sure we field a competitive squad."

Gates open at Bellingen Park on Saturday at 11am.

A huge day of matches are planned from juniors, under 15s at 1pm then women's league tag and tackle football matches involving Army, RAAF and Navy sides.

The curtain-raiser to the 12th annual Sgt. Matthew Locke Memorial match will see the Navy men take on the Airforce at 4pm.

Governor General David Hurley, AC, will present the first grade teams at 5.15pm during a pre-match ceremony followed by kick-off in the big match at 5.30pm.

IN MEMORY: Sergeant Matthew Locke was killed in action in Afghanistan's Chora Valley in 2007. Today his sister Debbie remembers the Grub they loved, pictured in kindergarten.
IN MEMORY: Sergeant Matthew Locke was killed in action in Afghanistan's Chora Valley in 2007. Today his sister Debbie remembers the Grub they loved, pictured in kindergarten. Matt Deans
australian army bellingen bellingen dorrigo charity match david hurley governor general grubb club magpies matthew locke
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shotgun found inside crashed car after police pursuit

        premium_icon Shotgun found inside crashed car after police pursuit

        Crime What was this man up to before he was spotted by police?

        Pregnant woman hospitalised following highway crash

        premium_icon Pregnant woman hospitalised following highway crash

        News The vehicle veered across oncoming lanes on the busy highway.

        Why the Army match matters to sister of fallen soldier

        premium_icon Why the Army match matters to sister of fallen soldier

        Sport Governor General David Hurley is headed to Saturday's match

        WATCH: Troy Cassar-Daley’s surprise serenade

        premium_icon WATCH: Troy Cassar-Daley’s surprise serenade

        News Troy Cassar-Daley makes a surprise visit to say thank you to the men and women on...

        • 5th Mar 2020 3:00 PM