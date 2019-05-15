Magpies want a complete performance

RUGBY LEAGUE: Spirits around The Graveyard are remaining high despite a winless start to 2019 for the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies.

The Magpies have been in the majority of their games this year, but have let themselves down by switching off for short periods and allowing their opponents to run riot.

The Grafton Ghosts were able to pile on three tries in a 10 minute period early in their round two clash, while the Woolgoolga Seahorses managed to do the same thing just after halftime in round three.

Though after nearly knocking off the high-flying Macksville Sea Eagles two weeks ago, coach Daniel Tempest is confident their first win is just around the corner.

"We're hoping it won't be too far away, we haven't been out of many games. It's all about staying consistent over the 80 minutes,” Tempest said.

This weekend the Magpies will welcome the struggling Orara Valley Axemen to their nest, but Tempest said it doesn't matter who their opposition is; they just need to focus on themselves.

"They're not playing as well as they would like to be and knowing Col Speed personally he won't be very happy,” he said.

"But it doesn't matter who we're up against, we play the Comets the week after and we'll try and beat them as well.”

The Magpies v Axemen match kicks off at 2.45pm Sunday at Bellingen Park.

Ladies league tag begins the day at 12pm.