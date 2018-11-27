Magpies swoop back into first grade

BACK IN THE FOLD: The Bellingen Valley-Dorrigo Magpies will be back in First Grade of Group 2 Rugby League in 2019.

BACK IN THE FOLD: The Bellingen Valley-Dorrigo Magpies will be back in First Grade of Group 2 Rugby League in 2019. FILE

Rugby League: After a year of rebuilding, the Bellingen Valley-Dorrigo Magpies are ready to compete once again in the top flight of Group 2 Rugby League.

The club has recently undergone a shake-up with a completely new look committee appointed, spearheaded by president Trent Matthews.

Matthews said the theme of the rebuild has been 'bring them home', referring to the high volume of players and supporters who have moved on from the club for various reasons.

"We've signed eight players to bring them back to Dorrigo,” Matthews said of the rebuild.

Another change is the announcement of Daniel Tempest as head coach, who Matthews believes can lead the team to a strong future on the field.

"It's a fantastic appointment, he's a local junior and a personal trainer by trade so he'll get the boys in top shape,” he said.

"He's been around a couple of clubs and has great experience which he will bring back.

"He fits our motto of being a Bellingen boy through and through.”

READY TO WORK: Magpies president Trent Matthews with head coach Daniel Tempest.

The Magpies competed in reserve grade, under 18s and ladies league tag in 2018, but are now focussed on facilitating four senior teams well into the future.

"We'll continue the rebuilding phase moving forward and we want to be competitive in every grade next year,” Matthews said.

"Being competitive will work in our favour as we'll then be able to retain players for future years.”

The announcement of Bellingen Valley-Dorrigo returning to Group 2 first grade comes a month after the Woolgoolga Seahorses declared their intention to re-enter the competition.

Unlike the Magpies, the Seahorses had no teams in senior rugby league in 2018. The addition of the two teams will make a nine-team first grade competition in next year.