PHOTO GALLERIES: Magpies outgun the Army Thunder

Governor General David Hurley shakes hands with the Bellingen Dorrigo Magpies prior to kick off against the Australian Army Thunder in the Sgt. Matthew Locke Memorial match at Bellingen. Matt Deans

THE Bellingen Dorrigo Magpies have won back the Sgt. Matthew Locke Memorial Shield defeating the Army Thunder in the 12th annual tribute match honouring the town's fallen SAS soldier.

The homeside put on a display, downing the Australian Army rugby league team 32-10.

The win is the club's first over the Army Thunder in almost a decade, after last season's match ended in a draw.

This year the day of rugby league in Bellingen proved a festival of football with the Bellingen women's side taking on a defence force side in league tag, and the Navy and Airforce rugby league teams playing the curtain raiser.

Members of the Bellingen Dorrigo Magpies women's league tag team. Matt Deans

Governor General David Hurley and his wife Linda shook hands with the teams after the Australian Army band performed the Last Post and Advance Australia Fair in front of a large crowd at Bellingen Park.

Leroy Buchanan storming his way to a try for the Bellingen Dorrigo Magpies in the 32-10 win over the Australian Army Thunder.. Matt Deans

SGT. MATTHEW LOCKE MEMORIAL MATCH

- Bellingen -

Bellingen Dorrigo Magpies 32



Tries: Nathan Cunningham 2

Daneil Donovan, Lachlan French, Zack Johnson, Dane Cross, Leroy Buchanan,

Cameron Cohen 2 goals

Australian Army Thunder 10

Tries: Ty Fergus

Craig Browne

Lawrence Craft one goal