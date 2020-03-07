PHOTO GALLERIES: Magpies outgun the Army Thunder
THE Bellingen Dorrigo Magpies have won back the Sgt. Matthew Locke Memorial Shield defeating the Army Thunder in the 12th annual tribute match honouring the town's fallen SAS soldier.
The homeside put on a display, downing the Australian Army rugby league team 32-10.
The win is the club's first over the Army Thunder in almost a decade, after last season's match ended in a draw.
This year the day of rugby league in Bellingen proved a festival of football with the Bellingen women's side taking on a defence force side in league tag, and the Navy and Airforce rugby league teams playing the curtain raiser.
Governor General David Hurley and his wife Linda shook hands with the teams after the Australian Army band performed the Last Post and Advance Australia Fair in front of a large crowd at Bellingen Park.
SGT. MATTHEW LOCKE MEMORIAL MATCH
- Bellingen -
Bellingen Dorrigo Magpies 32
Tries: Nathan Cunningham 2
Daneil Donovan, Lachlan French, Zack Johnson, Dane Cross, Leroy Buchanan,
Cameron Cohen 2 goals
Australian Army Thunder 10
Tries: Ty Fergus
Craig Browne
Lawrence Craft one goal