Magpies on the march

AT the end of April Bellingen was looking to simply get a win to break a drought that lasted more than 1000 days.

In what is trying to become a rags to riches tale, Magpies are now eyeing off a semi-final berth after winning three of their past five matches.

Bellingen coach Troy Robinson said the difference between winning and losing is a simple ingredient but it's one that can come only from experience.

"The boys know how to finish games off now and that's created a really good, positive vibe around the club," Robinson said.

Tomorrow Bellingen's semi-final credentials will be tested when it travels to take on old foe Coffs Harbour.

Robinson said he asks his team to do one main thing each week and it appears to be working.

"We're there to compete and hopefully we bring that attitude again against Coffs," he said.

The unbeaten Grafton Ghosts play host to Sawtell tomorrow but Ghosts playing coach Danny Wicks believes playing just two games in the past four weeks due to a bye and the Queen's Birthday weekend may play against them.

"I just don't undertsand why we need to have so many bye rounds," Wicks said.

"You feel like you get a roll on and the week off just kills all the momentum.

"I haven't really got a solution and I am not having a dig at schedulers but I just can't ever remember having this many byes in a year. Five byes over 20 rounds is a quarter of your season gone. It is just frustrating."

Woolgoolga is a sneaky chance of causing an upset on home soil against the second placed South Grafton.

Orara Valley hosted Nambucca Heads under lights last night after this edition went to print.

GROUP 2

Sunday

2.30pm: Coffs Harbour v Bellingen.

2.45pm: Woolgoolga v South Grafton.

2.45pm: Grafton Ghosts v Sawtell.

Bye: Macksville.

Last night

Orara Valley v Nambucca Heads.