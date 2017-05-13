21°
Magpies offer tough test for the Breakers

13th May 2017 2:30 AM

THERE'S no AFL North Coast clash on the Coffs Coast this afternoon but today's match at Port Macquarie will be a tantalising affair.

AWAY: The Coffs Breakers face a road trip down the Pacific Hwy to meet Port Macquarie.
AWAY: The Coffs Breakers face a road trip down the Pacific Hwy to meet Port Macquarie.

Port Macquarie has struggled up to this point of the season but over the past couple of weeks have shown enough improvement to suggest the Magpies' first win of the season is just around the corner.

The Coffs Breakers face the daunting road trip to Wayne Richards Park but are in good shape.

Their younger brigade in Luke Symons, Shaydan and Royce Close, Ben Gibbeson and Harry Parker run all day and will enjoy the space at Port.

The Magpies won't be a pushover though.

Leaders Jesse Schmidt, Craig Dicker and Rod Sonogan are all available, while young guns Jakob Gray, Jackson Terley and Isaac King are starting to make their mark at this level.

Last night Grafton hosted Sawtell/Toormina in a Friday night game at Ellem Oval.

AFL NORTH COAST
Port Macquarie v Coffs Breakers
Last night - Grafton v Sawtell/Toormina

Topics:  afl north coast coffs breakers port macquarie magpies

