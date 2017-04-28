Magpies hoping to snatch drought breaking win

Bellingen product Luke Beaumont is aiming to lead the magpies to the team's first win in more than 1,000 days.

SUNDAY'S battle between two teams desperately searching for their first win of the year is in essence a meeting of two club's who've proudly bought local.

Both Orara Valley and Bellingen haven't spent up big over the summer, instead relying upon the young talent that is developing in the area to get them through.

Bellingen's playing coach Troy Robinson said it's a reflection of the proud communities.

Although Robinson is still a vital cog on the field, he's even gone so far as to hand over the leadership duties to a pair of local products.

"I made Luke Beaumont captain for a reason and Luke Rose vice-captain," Robinson said.

"Placing locals in key roles in this team is something that I wanted to do for the community because they're so solid with their footy."

If the Magpies get the points tomorrow, it will be the club's first win in 1043 days.

Robinson said just two points would mean so much.

"It will be really nice if we can get away with a win. It will just add some icing for this community here and get supporters back and players back that want to be a part of the club."

Woolgoolga hosts Coffs Harbour tomorrow in part one of the annual battle for the Dawes-Harvey Cup.

Seahorses coach Anthony Donovan would give anything for a winning second half.

In losses to Sawtell and Macksville, the Seahorses were level on the scoreboard at half time but failed to fire a shot after the resumption.

"We've been in games at half time but we can't finish it off," Donovan said.