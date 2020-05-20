Collingwood has confirmed Adam Treloar has suffered calf tightness in a setback likely to see him miss a blockbuster Round 2 clash against Richmond.

Treloar had already missed Round 1 with hamstring issues suffered in a Marsh Series clash but had been fully fit to return to training.

The Pies still have three full weeks of training before the June 11 clash.

But given his lack of a full fitness base with match simulation and game loads it would seem extremely unlikely he would be risked in such a high-stakes game.

Collingwood was in marauding form without him in its demolition of the Western Bulldogs in Round 1 and the Pies have their eyes on a prize much later in the season.

The Pies said Treloar would make a "staged return" to full training after calf tightness in his first training session on Monday at the Holden Centre.

"Adam was feeling tight and came from the track as a precaution. A scan has confirmed a minor strain that will see Adam's training loads wound back for a week or two," Collingwood football boss Geoff Walsh said.

In the Pies' 52-point win against the Dogs, Collingwood had 42 inside-50s to 22 and 34 clearances to 21 including a 15-5 centre square clearance domination.

So the Pies will be confident they can still take on Richmond's stars including Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin in their expected Round 2 match-up without Treloar.

Originally published as Magpie star set to miss Tigers showdown