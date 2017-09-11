Magpie nesting season swoops in on the Coffs Coast

I HAVE heard the warnings time and time again. When spring comes around, so too do the swooping magpies.

But somehow, after close to 10 years of living in Australia, I have never actually been swooped... until last Friday.

My afternoon bike ride left me in the sights of a highly protective black and white feathered parent.

Brazenly, it scoped me from its high vantage point and waited for me to get ahead before making a swoop.

Coming from behind, the magpie knew I was vulnerable as I couldn't see it.

From there I was left at the mercy of its ambush, as it pecked at my head and ears.

According to the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage, magpies are "friendly and welcome neighbours" for most of the year until nesting season comes around.

With nesting season under way, magpies will be protective of their nests and young for a few weeks around this time of year.

Swoops are generally a warning, showing that you have entered a space within 100m of their nest site.

Magpies are a protected species throughout NSW and it is a criminal offence to harm them.

If you feel a magpie is being a serial menace, report it the local council or nearest National Parks and Wildlife Service office.

How to avoid being swooped by magpies: