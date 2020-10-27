Magistrate slams ‘controlling’ ex who beat woman over texts

A man has been sentenced for assaulting an ex partner after finding texts on her phone.

A MAGISTRATE has slammed a "controlling" ex-partner who launched a sickening attack on a woman after finding out she was texting someone else - telling him he had "no right" to try and control her.

Andrew Yates, aged 31, appeared before Magistrate Ian Rodgers at Coffs Harbour Local Court this week where he pleaded guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard that Yates and the victim - an ex-partner - had arranged to see each other on September 20, booking a hotel together in Bellingen.

They both consumed a large amount of alcohol and went to sleep, before the victim was woken at around 11pm to feel Yates pushing down on the side of her chest on her ribs.

Agitated, Yates had been looking through her phone where he found a number of messages between her and an unknown male.

An altercation took place which saw management intervene and move Yates to a separate room.

According to the police facts the victim woke up later in the night to find Yates beside her again. She sustained a number of serious injuries - including a lump and bruising to her forehead, bruising around the eye and bruising to her right arm.

The victim reported the assault to police a few days later.

In court, Magistrate Rodgers said a number of texts Yates sent to the victim some days after the assault indicated he was trying to control her.

He had told in her one text he "had to have the talk" with the woman about spending her "energy" on males.

"Domestic violence often involves a sense of control … which Mr Yates had absolutely no right to exercise," Magistrate Rodgers said.

"It's an extremely serious offence - it's a matter of assault where significant injuries were sustained."

Magistrate Rodgers took into account Yates' lack of criminal history and good character references when handing down his sentence.

Yates was convicted and given a Community Corrections Order for 12 months.

Magistrate Rodgers also made a formal apprehended violence order to protect the victim.