Magistrate lectures teen: 'stick to drinking pots of beer'

A GLADSTONE teen who drunkenly launched himself into a wall at a strip club has been told to stick to drinking pots of beers instead of schooners. Ebony Battersby

Ryan Bradley Fett pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of wilful damage.

Fett was with mates on April 6 about 2 am when he went into the smoker's area at Central Lane Hotel's Boardroom.

The court was told the 19-year-old launched himself into a wall, damaging it, before punching it twice more.

Police spoke with Fett the next day. Fett told officers he was drunk and didn't remember the incident.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client was an apprentice refrigeration mechanic.

Mr Pepito said his client was drinking at the "strip club" with friends and had no recollection of the offending.

Acting Magistrate Athol Kennedy questioned why the nightclub had served an intoxicated person.

"Where are they today, they should be up here," Magistrate Kennedy said.

"They served an intoxicated person...It has been a problem ever since I have been a magistrate, where are they today? They should be here."

Magistrate Kennedy also asked Fett if he was rich.

"No, definitely not," Fett said.

Magistrate Kennedy said it would be hard to get drunk off the 3.5 per cent Great Northern beers Fett was drinking.

He also asked if Fett was a smoker.

"And you smoke as well? You must be a rich man," Magistrate Kennedy said.

"What I am trying to say is you won't be a rich man if you keep smoking and drinking.

"I drink, so I am not against alcohol but please, drinking to that point has no value at all.

"Drink pots or something hey. Part of the reason we (the courts) are here is to try and talk people out of coming back here again."

Magistrate Kennedy imposed a six month good behaviour bond and did not record a conviction.