Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Magistrate hands down sentence to Andrew Antoniolli

Hayden Johnson
by
9th Aug 2019 10:24 AM

ANDREW Antoniolli has escaped jail despite being convicted of fraud offences dating back to his time as an Ipswich councillor. 

Magistrate Anthony Gett sentenced the city's 50th mayor in Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

READ ON: How did Andrew Antoniolli escaped spending time behind bars?

He was sentenced to six months jail, wholly suspended. 

For each of the fraud offences Antoniolli was sentenced to six months imprisonment.

For the attempted fraud he was sentenced to three months, served concurrently.

The whole term was suspended for 18 months.

On the breach of bail charge Antoniolli was convicted but no further action was taken.

Antoniolli's wife Karina and supporters were in the public gallery to hear the sentence.

Crown prosecutor Sarah Farnden had asked Mr Gett for a head sentence of between 12 and 18 months.

Mr Gett adjourned the court on July 30 to consider submissions made by the prosecution and defence.

More Stories

andrew antoniolli ipswich city council ipswich council ipswich court ipswich magistrates court mayor
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Top heavy claims as frontline workers face job losses

    premium_icon Top heavy claims as frontline workers face job losses

    News Essential Energy has been asked to urgently explain why the ranks of senior managers have swelled and their paypackets have soared, as job cuts loom.

    Councillors break the deadlock in fiery meeting

    premium_icon Councillors break the deadlock in fiery meeting

    News A vocal public gallery cheered and booed the decision.

    Community tackle homelessness

    premium_icon Community tackle homelessness

    News THE community has rallied behind an important cause and the results are...

    Street signs to be removed amid harsh criticism

    premium_icon Street signs to be removed amid harsh criticism

    News THE R U OK signs and street art will be removed this weekend.