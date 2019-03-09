Magical morning as kids from the bush have first ocean swim

SAFETY FIRST: Children from Goodooga Central School visited the beach for the first time in their lives on Saturday morning in Sawtell.

SAFETY FIRST: Children from Goodooga Central School visited the beach for the first time in their lives on Saturday morning in Sawtell. Sam Flanagan

THEY say teamwork makes the dream work and this was certainly the case on Saturday morning in Sawtell as fantasies became a reality.

Children from the remote community of Goodooga visited the beach for the first time thanks to the selfless generosity from volunteer groups and businesses around the Coffs Coast.

The students arrived at the Sawtell Main Beach at 8.30am and their smile was impossible to wipe off when their feet hit the sand for the first time.

Goodooga Central School teacher Bonnie Moss said the near 12-hour trip to the coast was well worth it.

"It's definitely very very special," Miss Moss said as she watched her students frolic in the water with members of the Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club.

"All I've heard since 6 o'clock this morning is 'when are we going to the beach?"

The 'Kids to Coast' trip was organised by the Bonville Sawtell Lions Club and has been financially backed by many businesses around the region.

Thanks to the collaboration, the students have a full week of activities planned and paid for right here on the Coffs Coast.

"We were shocked when we saw all the things on the list and all the groups that are helping out," Miss Moss said.

"We've got all these surprises planned and it's just great.

Goodooga is a community of only 150 people and is located on the Queensland border north-west of Walgett.

Like many of the towns across inland NSW the drought is taking its toll.

"It's very dry, one of the little boys on the way into the beach this morning said this is the greenest place he's ever see," Miss Moss said.

"We don't have any water at the moment. It's very isolated, we're an hour's drive away from an IGA.

"This is a very different life for them and a great experience for them. We taught them all how to use recycling bins this morning because we don't have them at home."

Vice president of the Bonville Sawtell Lions Club Vicki Millikian said it was great to be able to organise such a meaningful event.

"It's absolutely fantastic, to see the looks on the kids faces has been worth all the hard work," Ms Millikian said.

"We can't thank the local businesses enough. There's been KFC, McDonald's, Big Banana, Dolphin Marine Magic, The Butterfly House, Tree Tops and many more; everyone has just come on board so sensationally and donated their services for these kids to have a great time.

"Our club members have also given up a lot of their time this week to make sure the kids enjoy themselves."

"Tonight we're going for a walk over Muttonbird so I think the kids will really enjoy that as well."