Top hope battling infection on Magic Millions eve

TONY McEvoy is anxiously awaiting veterinary advice which will determine the fate of leading Magic Millions contender Sun City, after the discovery of an infection in a joint of the colt's off foreleg.

McEvoy advised QRIC Stewards that Sun City will undergo immediate treatment for the infection and at this stage is still hopeful of competing in the Magic Millions 2YO Classic at the Gold Coast on January 12.

Sun City has been taken to a veterinary hospital for tests to determine the extent of the infection, as McEvoy did not want to risk them being done in a stable environment.

"I am worried, because it's too close to the race," McEvoy conceded.

"We have to test the fluid to know what we're dealing with. If it's just a straight forward infection, we will be fine.

"But if it's nasty or in the joint, then it's a worry."

McEvoy expects to know more by Wednesday afternoon.

Sun City burst to near the top of Magic Millions 2YO Classic betting charts with his win in Saturday's Group 3 B.J. McLachlan Stakes at Doomben.

The stable also has Hills as an acceptor in Saturday's 2YO race at the Gold Coast, trying to secure a start in the January 12 $2 million feature.