Magic can happen

You never know who you will see at the fair.

MAGIC, comedy and escapology are all grist to the mill of magician Dave Lord, who will be a special attraction at Sunday's 2017 Orara Valley Fair.

The Brisbane entertainer came to the aid of the Fair at the last minute after the postponed event lost the magician who was originally due to perform because of clashing dates.

This Sunday, classic country and classic magic will come together with two magic shows and hours of roving magic tricks at the 40th Fair.

Dave Lord has been amazing people with magic tricks for almost as long as the Orara Valley Fair has been providing outdoor fun for one and all.

The comedy magician and escapologist will perform two shows at 11am and 2pm, as well as roving around the Fair from 9.30am to demonstrate close-up magic tricks.

The man who escaped from the Queensland assistant police commissioner's handcuffs in seconds for a charity fundraiser; worked as the Kodak Wizard for 10 years; has worked as a support act for dozens of big-name entertainers and teaches magic to other magicians says he doesn't believe in telling people how good his tricks are: he wants to show them.

So come along to the Orara Valley Fair on Sunday and find out for yourself.

The Fair will run from 9.30am to 4pm at Upper Orara Recreation Reserve, with a host of activities and live entertainment.