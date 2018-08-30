MAFS’ Troy and Carly ‘heartbroken’ after split

Carly Bowyer and Troy Delmege engaging in their trademark PDA. Picture: Scott Barbour

Carly Bowyer and Troy Delmege engaging in their trademark PDA. Picture: Scott Barbour

AFTER nine months of PDA in parks, vigorous tooth brushing and loved up Instagram posts Troy Delmege and Carly Bowyer have broken up.

The unlikely Married At First Sight couple confirmed the news in separate statements shared to their Instagram accounts on Wednesday night.

Bowyer wrote that the pair had "fought for each other to the end" before making the "heartbreaking" decision to end their relationship.

"We've had to make the incredibly difficult decision that our lives no longer align and we are unable to make this work," she said.

Addressing his post to his "fans", Delmege wrote that it was with "great sadness" that he and Bowyer had split.

"I am so-so sorry it hasn't worked out … This is a very painful situation … We've had an incredible 9 months together and it hurts to walk away from," he said.

Delmege and Bowyer were both paired with different people on Married At First Sight but hooked up after filming had wrapped.

The couple attended the Logies together earlier this year

Their relationship was made public in February when photos of them engaging in a steamy makeout session in a Melbourne park went viral.

Bowyer and Delmege later revealed they felt an attraction in early episodes but waited until they had broken up to start their romance.

"I was sensing it was mutual and was like 'I'll go in for the kill.'" he told Nine, before joking that Bowyer actually "put the moves on me".

Delmege moved to Melbourne to be with Bowyer after filming wrapped. Picture: David Caird

After MAFS aired, Delmege moved from his hometown of Sydney to live with Bowyer in Melbourne.

It's been a bit of a bad week for reality TV couples, with Bachelor stars Keira Maguire and Jarrod Woodgate splitting on Sunday, while Megan Marx and Jake Ellis announced their break up on Tuesday.