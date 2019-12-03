MAFS star’s stalker wanted to eat her

Sarah Roza of Married At First Sight has opened up about being stalked. Picture: Jason Edwards

A former Married At First sight contestant has revealed how a stalker threatened to cut her up in little pieces and eat her.

Sarah Roza appeared on MAFS in 2018 and was partnered with Telv Williams. But years earlier, Roza was a contestant on The Amazing Race, and it was after that season aired in 2012 that she began to receive threatening letters in the mail.

"They started getting more frequent and more graphic," Roza told NW magazine about the letters. "Eventually I learnt that there were three men and one woman."

The letters from her male stalkers were of a sexual nature, but Roza said the female stalker "got straight into abuse".

Sarah was partnered with her then boyfriend James on The Amazing Race Australia.

"One of the common things she'd say was that I was a c**t," the former reality star told NW. "She also told me, 'I'm going to cut you up into little pieces and eat you!' She even described how she'd torture me. I was terrified of her the most."

After a terrifying incident where Roza spotted one of the stalkers in her backyard, her management team decided it was unsafe for her to remain at home.

"I got a phone call from my publicist telling me, 'We are moving you for your own safety. Grab a bag and your dog as we don't know how long you're going to be away - we just need to get you away from the house'," Roza recalled.

The reality TV contestant told NW magazine she lived in a hotel "for months" and had to change her mobile number more than 20 times in two years before the stalkers eventually left her alone.

MAFS couple Sarah Roza and Telv Williams. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Roza, who is a Melbourne-based beauty specialist, has previously opened up about her history of abusive relationships.

Last year she told the Herald Sun that she was verbally abused and left financially ruined by three men over the past 20 years.

"I've never had broken bones, and this is awful to say, but sometimes I wish I had been punched in the face or stabbed because some of the mental scars will be with me forever," she told the Herald Sun. "Bones heal, bruises disappear, but the emotional stuff brought me to my knees.

"I remember one night, (an ex-partner) spat in my face and had his hands around my throat threatening to kill me," she said.

"I remember ringing a girlfriend in the middle of night saying, 'If I die tonight, it's him, just letting you know'."