Jessika’s dramatic surgery snaps emerge

Jessika Power’s dramatic before and after photos have been leaked online.

SHE was caught in a double cheating scandal during Wednesday night's episode of Married At First Sight.

But before Jessika Power was getting herself into hot water in her quest to find lasting love, she had other things bothering her.

In recently-unearthed photos taken of the reality star back in 2016, the blonde looked extremely different - due to her teeth.

Back then, the 26-year-old's signature smile was filled with large gaps and gnarly chips.

She also appeared to struggle with discolouration too, as her teeth had an undesirable yellow tint in the images shared by Maven Dental Yokine.

Jessika Power from Married At First Sight hasn’t always had this picture-perfect smile. Picture: Jessika_Power/Instagram

However, the part-time model underwent an extensive dental makeover, having her teeth transformed with expensive porcelain veneers.

The irreversible procedure - which is popular among reality stars - involves filing down the natural teeth to enable a "perfect" porcelain tooth to cover it, and the result is pretty impressive.

However, it doesn't come cheap, with the average cost of the procedure setting you back anywhere from $1200 to $2500 per tooth.

Despite the hefty price tag, Jessika appeared delighted with her new smile at the time.

The truth about her stunning smile came out when the dental surgery shared a photo of the MAFS star, praising her TV grin.

"We love watching Jessika smile brightly on TV!" the surgery wrote, adding they had a variety of options for those wanting to seek a smilar "gorgeous new smile" with porcelain veneers.

While her dramatic change in smile is undeniable, there are rumours surrounding the TV star about other enhancements she may have had.

After looking at old photos of her, many fans believe Jessika has had her lips filled. They also look visibly thinner in the photos - especially her top lip.

Jessika's lips also look as if they may have been enhanced, though she hasn’t confirmed it.

She's also changed her hair in recent years, previously rocking a very different appearance before she found fame.

In 2012, Jessika used to be a fiery red head, an unrecognisable look from her sweet image on screen.

A variety of photos show her with the very different look that adds a feisty edge to her.

Her co-stars, however, have been public about their decision to go under the knife. Susie Bradley revealed recently she'd had a boob job, lip fillers and also used anti-wrinkle treatments.

Kim Kardashian lookalike Martha Kalifatidis has also been open about her decision to use beauty treatments, telling her on-screen husband about her procedures.

"I like to look good and whatever it takes, so I've definitely had some plastic surgery," she said in an early episode.

What do you think about these TV stars having cosmetic surgery? Do you think it's OK to enhance your appearance, or do you think it's setting a bad example? Let us know below.

