Is this the new MAFS couple swap?

Mick may have paired up with another contestant — who isn’t his “wife” — on MAFS.

IF WE learned one thing from last year's season of Married At First Sight, it's that anything's possible.

The explosive 2018 series paved the way for "affairs" - Ines Basic and Sam Ball were surely inspired by Dean Wells and Davina Rankin - and also featured not one but two couple swaps.

Tracey Jewel and Sean Thomsen ended up together after ditching their partners, as well as Troy Delmege and Carly Bowyer.

And it looks like history might be repeating itself, with speculation rife this year's contestants Lauren Huntriss and Mick Gould might spark a relationship on the show after their "expert"-matched unions fail.

Lauren and Matthew’s relationship is all but over on the show.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed the two reality TV stars have been flirting on social media, sharing inside jokes and compliments.

This week, Lauren even replied to a photo posted by Mick of his farm, writing: "Wish I was there."

Lauren was one of the first people to comment on the Insta snap.

In January, she wrote "stud" under a picture Mick posted of himself in a suit.

Mick and Lauren have also publicly shared a series of emoji in-jokes with each other.

Even more tellingly, Lauren posted a photo of herself dressed up for Valentine's Day on Thursday, and briefly had the caption "Date ready" before editing it to read the more MAFS-appropriate: "Quick selfie before hubby comes back with dinner".

Who’s the mystery man?

She's currently matched with Matthew Bennett on the show, and is clearly hinting that he's her Valentine's Day date. But given her furious social media rant against him yesterday morning, it seems highly unlikely.

The trouble in paradise began on the show when Matthew, 29, revealed to Lauren during this week's dinner party that he's "not attracted" to her - despite famously losing his virginity to her on their honeymoon just days earlier.

After the episode aired on Wednesday, Lauren opened up about the betrayal in a series of replies to fans on Instagram.

Responding to one viewer who suggested producers were much more sympathetic to Matthew than her, she wrote: "Absolutely, it's completely unfair. Apparently I don't matter."

When another user accused Matthew of not showing any sensitivity toward Lauren's feelings, she replied: "Unfortunately he's not capable of feelings … Since day one it was all about him. I was nothing but supportive and caring of him. This entire story was (Matthew's) story. I'm sick of the excuses."

Meanwhile, Mick is currently paired with Jessika Power on the show. However, the couple had a huge blow-up last week after Jessika threw a tantrum and screamed at him to "f**k off" at the weekly dinner party.

Social media photos have since surfaced of her looking couple-y with Love Island's Eden Dally.