MAFS’ Cam and Jules have sparked rumours of a real-life engagement.
TV

MAFS star flashes engagement ring

by Bronte Coy
20th Feb 2019 11:00 AM

MARRIED At First Sight star Jules Robinson has opened up about speculation surrounding her possible real-life engagement to TV "husband" Cam Merchant.

It was love at first sight for the couple, and during last night's episode, Cam made a heartfelt speech to his "wife", telling her he wanted them to start a family together.

MORE: James Weir recaps MAFS

 

Jules and Cam have been smitten from the start.
It came as fans noticed both reality TV stars had shared photos on social media featuring one very significant engagement ring.

On Tuesday, Jules posted a photo on Instagram of herself kissing Cam while holding up her left hand - which was adorned by a cushion-cut diamond ring.

She captioned it: "We fall in love by chance. We stay in love by choice … Now come here and kiss me!"

Cam also shared a sweet photo, which clearly showed Jules' ring, front and centre.

In an interview on the Fitzy and Wippa show this morning, Jules was cagey about whether she's actually engaged, although she insisted she'd been wearing the ring since filming began.

"I wore it from the first dinner party," she told the radio hosts. "I bought it for myself about a year ago. It is an engagement ring, but I bought it for myself. I thought, 'I'm not going to wait for a man, I'm going to buy myself a ring'."

It comes after Jules confronted this year's "villain" Ines Basic about rumours she'd hooked up with Sam Ball during last night's explosive episode.

Jules revealed her and Cam's "jaws dropped" as they watched Ines and Sam's "affair" play out on TV - but on the girls' night, she'd simply "smelled a rat" when her fellow bride defended Elizabeth's husband.

"(Cam and I) were just as shocked (as viewers) watching all that unravel, literally our jaws dropped watching TV going, 'That was happening around us'."

"(Ines) had never had much to say in a social environment - other than as we now know behind the cameras - so when I heard her (defend Sam), my intuition kicked in and I was like, 'No this is not normal from her'."

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7.30pm on Nine.

