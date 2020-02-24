MAFS groom confirms secret sex scandal

Mikey Pembroke has confirmed he had a ‘one night stand’ during filming with fellow contestant Stacey Hampton.

Mikey Pembroke has confirmed he had a ‘one night stand’ during filming with fellow contestant Stacey Hampton.

WARNING: MAFS spoilers ahead

A he-said, she-said battle has erupted between Married At First Sight contestants Mikey Pembroke and Stacey Hampton over reports they had a secret liaison during their time on the show.

Mikey, 28, confirmed to news.com.au today that he and Stacey, 25, had had a "one night stand" during filming last year while the couples were all staying in the same apartment complex.

NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS: Listen to James Weir's podcast

JAMES WEIR RECAPS: Read all the MAFS recaps here

The Sydney operations manager is currently matched with Natasha Spencer on the show, while Stacey is "married" to Michael Goonan.

Natasha and Mikey were matched on the show, but have been on the rocks lately.

"I can confirm we did have sex, but it was clearly after Natasha and I had agreed with producers that our relationship was over, and Natasha knew we weren't together," Mikey told news.com.au, although he remained tight-lipped on the details of the encounter.

"I actually didn't want this (story) out as it's not the best way to end my time on the show, but it did happen."

Mikey's comments follow a statement given by Stacey to Woman's Day on Monday, in which she flatly denied anything had happened between them after they published leaked texts between the pair hinting at a secret relationship.

"Nothing happened between Mikey and I. No sexual relations. Nothing. I can guarantee that," she told the publication.

In one of the leaked messages, Stacey asks Mikey "are you coming tonight?" and later mentions that he left in the morning without a proper goodbye.

In another, Mikey tells Stacey he'd like to kiss her.

"I wanted to kiss u (sic) tonight. Don't mean to be forward but some honesty for once can't hurt!" he wrote.

The news will come as a surprise to plenty of MAFS viewers, with Michael and Stacey currently appearing to be relatively steady in their relationship. However, Mikey wrote "leave" in last night's commitment ceremony, making it clear he's keen to end his relationship with Natasha.

Married At First continues tonight at 7.30pm on Nine.

Watch Not Here To Make Friends live every Sunday and Wednesday straight after MAFS, when James Weir is joined by guests live on Facebook and news.com.au, discussing the couples' ups, downs, sideways, pimples, pashing and misjudged PDAs.

The podcast will be available on news.com.au, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all the usual suspects straight after the live stream.