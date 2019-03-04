‘Nearly homeless’ MAFS bride considers legal action

MARRIED At First Sight "bride" Melissa Lucarelli is considering legal action against "groom" Dino Hira for secretly taping a phone conversation while they were on Nine's hit reality show.

She also alleges Hira sent the private recording, between Lucarelli and her sister, to MAFS producers before she found out about it.

"It's illegal to record a conversation when you're not in the conversation," Lucarelli told Confidential. "When he recorded my sister and I, was talking about personal things, family things … and he sent that (recording) to people I don't know."

Lucarelli said she'd been "contacted by a lawyer" after the episode aired, adding: "I feel like half of me wants to proceed with (legal action) to show that … it's not the right thing to do."

Lucarelli claims MAFS producers gave Hira "a get out of jail free card and a good edit" by making him admit he'd taped a phone conversation between Lucarelli and her sister.

But, on the show, Hira said he did so to prove Lucarelli said "hurtful things" about him.

"They played it that way so he had a reason to do what he did, because it's illegal, and (producers) knew it was illegal," Lucarelli said.

Melissa Lucarelli (left) says she is broke and destitute since taking part in MAFS

"They let him off with a good edit. He played the victim and made me look mean."

Lucarelli said she repeatedly asked Hira play his sneaky recording on the show, but it never happened, probably due to legal reasons. "If he had a reason for making the recording, then play the fricken recording," Lucarelli said.

When contacted about Lucarelli's claims today, an Endemol Shine Australia spokesperson said: "Dino was reprimanded at the time and the recording was deleted."

The couple called quits on their TV "marriage" with Hira reciting a poem to Lucarelli as his exit strategy.

The couple called it quits on their TV ‘marriage’ last night.

"He came on the show with a rehearsed personality," she said.

"When he started the poem, I thought, 'Not more rehearsed spiritual garbage!' What was that? I have no words."

Meanwhile, Lucarelli said she is broke and destitute since taking part in MAFS.

She quit her job at a talent agency to focus on the reality show.

"I have to look for work because I'm actually nearly homeless. I'm so broke, I'm almost on the streets, which sucks.

"I thought me and my husband were going to move in together and I was going to have a baby. I had it all planned out."