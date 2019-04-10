MAFS bad boy Sam Ball breaks silence after finale no-show

Reality TV bad boy Sam Ball has unreservedly apologised for offending women, and men, with his actions on Married At First Sight.

Ball earnt himself the title of most hated man on Australian television as a contestant on the reality show and for not showing up to the final reunion episode of the series this week.

"I'm ashamed by the way I behaved and to be honest embarrassed for all of us by what I've seen of the show," Ball told Confidential. "I really am absolutely sorry for the choice of words I used in the show. I know my actions would have offended almost every woman in the country and if I had my time again, I would have done it differently."

Married At First Sight contestant Sam Ball was one of the most controversial characters of the sixth season of the dating show. Picture: Flavio Brancaleone

Ball was one of the most controversial characters of the sixth season of the dating show, in which couples who don't know each other are paired together to live as husband and wife in what producers label a social experiment.

While some couples flourished, others floundered.

Ball and his 'wife' Elizabeth Sobinoff got off to a bad start when he told producers she was bigger than other women he has dated.

The 27-year-old construction worker later cheated on Sobinoff with series villain Ines Basic before being sent packing from the show.

Married At First Sight contestant Elizabeth Sobinoff was Sam’s TV bride. Picture: Toby Zerna

This week, after apologising to Sobinoff at the final dinner party, Ball opted not to attend the reunion episode. In that episode, Sobinoff and Basic teamed up to slam Ball for his actions.

"I really am sorry," he said. "I don't believe I am a bad guy but I didn't use my words wisely. That said, I am not going to blame producers for forcing me into anything. I will say however that I felt a lot of pressure in certain situations and my actions reflected that. I have learnt from my mistakes."

Impassioned by the Married At First Sight storyline, fans and detractors have taken to social media to tell Ball how they feel about him.

Married At First Sight star Ines Basic. Picture: AAP

"I have been receiving death threats and constant abuse on social media and I just want to say that reality TV is not real life," he said. "There are many factors involved behind the scenes. I've learnt a lot from this experience, good and bad."