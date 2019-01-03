Madonna’s ‘butt implants’ shock fans

MADONNA might be no stranger to debuting daring new looks on stage but the singer's latest appearance has left fans scratching their heads.

Photos have surfaced online showing the singer sporting some surprising new curves while performing on New Year's Eve in New York.

Madonna took to the stage at bar Stonewall alongside her adopted 13-year-old son David Banda.

As photos and video appeared online of Madonna's surprise appearance at the famous LGBTI venue, fans couldn't help but notice the pop star's behind was looking more shapely than usual.

US entertainment blogger Perez Hilton shared one video of the Like A Virgin singer on Twitter and sparked a flurry of speculation when he questioned whether she had surgically enhanced her figure.

The speculation continued on Instagram, with fans likening Madonna's figure to rapper Nicki Minaj.

"Please make that butt go away," one commenter wrote while another added: "Please tell me that she didn't get butt implants."

Others weren't so convinced and guessed her new look could have been part of her act at Stonewall, with one person tweeting that it could be a stunt for "getting press".

"That has to be a gag gift given to her," another fan wrote on Instagram.

Renowned for her youthful appearance, it was reported in 2017 that the Like A Prayer singer works out for hours every day.

Soulcycle Master Instructor Stacey Griffith, who trains Madonna, revealed the Queen of Pop works out for five hours a day.

"Pro athletes train all day. Madonna trains all day. She trains for five hours a day, non-stop," she said during a US TV interview.