Madge’s Tigers fury to block star’s Titans move

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire after the loss to the Titans. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty

WESTS Tigers have baulked at releasing out-of-favour fullback Corey Thompson to the Gold Coast Titans.

Thompson last week agreed to join the Titans immediately until the end of the 2022 season.

The Tigers were ready to grant Thompson a release from his contract this week, but the Titans' drought-breaking win against Wests on Sunday night could cost them Thompson.

Tigers coach Michael Maguire was furious with his side's performance in the Suncorp Stadium thriller and has wielded the axe and made multiple changes.

Maguire has dropped club legend Benji Marshall along with a host of other players, opening the door for Thompson to return to the Tigers' NRL team.

Thompson started at fullback in the opening two games of the season, but was overlooked for Adam Doueihi in the Titans game.

Corey Thompson has agreed to the move. Picture: AAP/Dan Himbrechts

The Titans have been looking for a fullback to replace injured No. 1 AJ Brimson, who will miss most of the season with a fractured back.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook was happy to bring Thompson to the Gold Coast and the club was hoping to have the deal finalised on Tuesday.

But the Titans' 28-23 win against the Tigers has possibly killed the deal, with Wests going cold on the move as Maguire searches for a winning formula.

The Titans have been linked to out-of-favour Dragons fullback Matt Dufty, who could come back into the frame if the Thompson deal does not resurface.