Made Deadly on the Coffs Coast

5th Dec 2018 10:00 AM

What: Check out great live music and be part of unearthing new and exciting Aboriginal talent to perform at next month's Saltwater Freshwater festival.

In the lead up to Saltwater Freshwater Festival 2019, communities from Coffs Harbour to Taree are hosting a series of open-mic sessions called Made Deadly.

The Made Deadly open-mic sessions will be open to anyone who has a song or performance to share.

Join the talent-scouting of young and undiscovered musicians at this free all-ages gig. There will also be a free BBQ.

All applicants will get the opportunity to record their song and enter into the Made Deadly Competition.

Five outstanding artists will then be chosen by an expert panel to take part in further performance master classes and appear at the Saltwater Freshwater Festival on January 26, 2019.

Where: Coffs Local Aboriginal Land Council, Wongala Estate Arthur Street, Coffs Harbour.

When: Today from 11am to 2pm.

