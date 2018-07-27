Maddy's in the fast lane to glory

DOLPHINS GLORY: Maddy Gough has earned selection in the Australian swimming team to compete at the Pan Pacs in Japan next month.

DOLPHINS GLORY: Maddy Gough has earned selection in the Australian swimming team to compete at the Pan Pacs in Japan next month. Gold Coast Bulletin

COFFS Harbour's Maddy Gough is about to become a household name around the country.

The 19-year-old has won selection in the Australian Dolphins squad to compete at the Pan Pacific Championships.

Maddy has joined the 33-strong Australian Dolphins team in a month-long training camp in Cairns prior to flying out for Japan and the Pan Pacs.

Maddy's parents, Cindy and Jeremy Gough said her selection had offered proud moments for her coaches in Coffs Harbour, Eugene Brogmus, Dean Laurence and most recently Tim Raven.

"Right from when she was very little, Maddy always dreamed of becoming a Dolphin and it seems almost unreal that she has actually made her dream come true," Cindy said.

"She has worked so incredibly hard to get to where she is and we are both so proud of her.

Maddy will represent Australia in the 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle.

Her dad Jeremy reflected on the committment, challenges and sacrifices Maddy has made over many years to reach the pinnacle of Australian swimming.

"It was so amazing to hear Maddy's name announced as a member of the Australian swim team," Jeremy said.

Maddy Gough has earned selection in the Australia Dolphins swimming team to compete at the Pan-Pacs in Japan in a fortnight's time. Cindy Gough

"To see her smile the way she did and to see her proudly wearing her Dolphin's uniform certainly made all of those early morning runs to the pool when she was growing up so very worthwhile.

"It has been an incredible journey for her."

After years of training laps swum on the Coffs Coast, Maddy has spent the past three years in intense training on the Gold Coast.

She is part of a of a 33-strong team, which includes the likes of Cate Campbell, Kyle Chalmers and Emily Seebohm.

The Coffs-born swimmer, who attended Karangi and Narranga Public Schools and Toormina High School won her place in the Australian team at the Pan Pac Trials in Adelaide.

The Pan Pacific Championships will be held in Tokyo from from August 9 to 13.