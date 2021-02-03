MAD money on offer to create next generation of greenies

Remember when a simple task like planting a tree elicited so much joy? Picture Jay Town

Remember when a simple task like planting a tree elicited so much joy? Picture Jay Town

In an effort to create the next generation of environment conscious kids, Council is helping education providers build MAD green programs.

The ‘Make a Difference’ grants will go to local schools and childcare centres to fund projects that actively engage young people to learn how to connect with and protect their local environments.

Coffs Harbour City Council are providing money through their Environmental Levy.

Organisations are being encouraged to apply now for the $1000 grants to deliver projects over the calendar year providing opportunities for schools and centres to design, deliver and measure environmental projects onsite or at a nearby location.

Last year 13 schools received similar funding which helped them establish shade trees, create habitat for native wildlife, deliver plastic pollution education programs and build native beehives.

Kids enjoy the magic of gardening. Photo: Cath Young

“We’d encourage students and educators alike to be bold and creative when developing their project ideas,” said Council’s Sustainable Living and Community Programs Coordinator Andrew Davis.

“MAD Green Grants is a fantastic opportunity for local schools and centres to make a difference and empower the next generation of young leaders.”

To be eligible, projects must involve children in the planning, implementation and evaluation of the project and inspire positive behaviour change in the broader school community.

All projects will need to incorporate a simple before and after survey, which will be provided to successful applicants.

Eligible projects will:

– Enable schools to promote more efficient use of resources, including water, and improve the quality of the local environment.

– Nurture knowledge, values and behaviour in young people that support environmental

sustainability.

– Encourage and support environmental sustainability outcomes in school/centre

communities.

– Deliver environmental sustainability outcomes aligned with the MyCoffs Community

Strategic Plan.

Applications for the MAD Green Grants close at 4pm on Thursday March 11.

Interested schools and centres are also invited to the Sustainable Schools Network meeting on Thursday February 26. To RSVP, or for general grant enquiries please email Jessica Steinborner, Council’s Sustainable Living Program Officer at jessica.steinborner@chcc.nsw.gov.au or 02 66484643.