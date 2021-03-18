Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Morris Iemma’s warning that NSW Labor has wasted the past 10 years in opposition has led frustrated true believers to ponder what sparked the contribution.
Morris Iemma’s warning that NSW Labor has wasted the past 10 years in opposition has led frustrated true believers to ponder what sparked the contribution.
Politics

Macquarie St muses at Morris Iemma’s Labor party shot

by James O’Doherty
18th Mar 2021 7:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Morris Iemma's warning this week that NSW Labor has wasted the past 10 years in Opposition has led frustrated true believers to ponder what sparked the contribution.

The comments came after union-commissioned polling showed support for the party is at 100-year lows, and sparked a fresh round of murmuring about leader Jodi McKay's job.

Former premier Iemma has stayed out of the spotlight since leaving office, rarely weighing in publicly on his successors.

Labor insiders also mused that neither Luke Foley nor Michael Daley copped flak from Iemma - who founded a government relations firm with a former Liberal MP in 2019 and who is registered as a lobbyist - during their time at the helm.

 

Originally published as Macquarie St muses at Morris Iemma's Labor party shot

labor morris iemma

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Drivers venture into flood waters to save minutes

        Premium Content WATCH: Drivers venture into flood waters to save minutes

        News Watch as a stream of cars, including a taxi, ignore warnings and run the gauntlet through flowing flood water.

        ‘Life-threatening’ floods forecast to hit Coffs Coast

        Premium Content ‘Life-threatening’ floods forecast to hit Coffs Coast

        News A warning has been issued for damaging flash floods as a low develops off the mid...

        Changes to your Coffs Coast Advocate app experience

        Changes to your Coffs Coast Advocate app experience

        News Coffs Coast Advocate moving to a new home for better digital experience

        TAKE CARE: Roads under water across the region

        Premium Content TAKE CARE: Roads under water across the region

        Weather See where roads are being impacted across the region.