VIDEO: 'Mini tornado' rips roof off pub, causes flooding

UPDATE 5PM: More than 6000 Clarence Valley residents are without power after today's ferocious storm.

Line patrols have identified a number of power poles needing replacement, wires down, damage to electrical equipment and trees over lines.

As well as this shed rooves and other equipment have been blown in to lines.

Crews from unaffected areas of the North Coast, and further west have been dispatched and are travelling to the area to assist local teams on the ground.

Essential Energy said they expect the majority of affected customers to remain without power overnight.

UPDATE 4PM: THE Maclean office of the Clarence Valley Council will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday) so storm-related repairs to the building can be undertaken.

Acting general manager, Des Schroder, said the office had some window and water damage and the office would be closed for short-term repairs.

"Indoor staff who normally work from Maclean will either be involved in the clean-up or will work from other locations," he said.

"Our outdoor staff started cleaning debris this afternoon and will continue with the clean-up tomorrow.

"If people need assistance, they can give our customer service centre a call on 6643 0200 and we will see what help we can provide."

The Bureau of Meteorology have released a second warning that more severe thunderstorms are on the way.

They are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Scone, Cessnock, Nowra, Bowral, Katoomba, Maclean, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6:45 pm.

UPDATE 3:30PM: AN SES spokeswoman said they have received 50 requests for assistance following a severe storm that hit Grafton, Maclean and Yamba.

The spokeswoman said the main impact was on Maclean with trees down, flash flooding and rood damage.

"We've had no reports of injuries," she said.

"The Clarence Hotel was also damaged as was the showground roof. The Maclean SES unit head quaters has had damaged with doors being blown in.

"Some council buildings have been damaged as well as other numerous residential properties."

Extra SES teams from Grafton City, Copmanhurst and Yamba are on their way to Maclean to assist.

"They are all going in to support the locals," the spokeswoman said.

"There are still-widespread storm activities, nothing else in heading to that area, but there is still storm activity."

Maclean storm

UPDATE 3PM: A HUGE storm has caused extensive damage in Maclean, with the roof of the Clarence Hotel coming off and numerous trees down.

Lower Clarence residents on social media reported hail stones and huge winds causing damage to houses and sheds, while one person said the storm was still going strong in Yamba at about 2.30pm.

Jennifer Davis Apps: "Tree across road at 22 Union St on hill past hospital blocking road."

Emma Wardleworth: "Maclean - tree's down everywhere! It's a mess!

Brian Haselum: "Heavy rain great gusts of wind, hail, thunder and lightning, trees stripped of bark on Maclean Hill, power out."

Peggy Lee: "There is heaps of water on Lawrence Rd heading to Southgate."

BEFORE: A SEVERE storm has caused extensive damage and minor flooding after it ripped through Maclean this afternoon.

A fallen tree across Hillcrest Road has blocked the main entrance to Townsend, Gulmarrad and Brooms Head.

The river-side town also experienced flash flooding on River St near Botero's and throughout the Maclean CBD. Strong winds tore the roof off Clarence Hotel in River St.

STORM DAMAGE: The Clarence Hotel in Maclean has had its roof ripped off as a severe storm passed through this afternoon. James Young

The storm, which hit the Lower Clarence township at about 1.40pm, has been described by residents as a mini tornado.

Earlier it passed through Grafton, with flooding Bunnings and BCF on Iolanthe St in South Grafton causing long delays for motorists stranded by the floodwaters.

Live Traffic is reporting fallen trees on the Pacific Highway from Tyndale to Maclean. Traffic is affected in both directions and motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution.

Trees down on Hillcrest St, Maclean Contributed

More to come.