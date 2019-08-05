Maclean crash victim identified

47-year-old Broadwater man Stuart Watson died when his Holden Commodore struck a power pole in River Street Maclean.

The victim in a fatal single-car accident in Maclean last Sunday has been identified as Stuart Watson of Broadwater.

The crash occurred on River Street Maclean and Coffs/Clarence police confirmed the driver's Holden Commodore station wagon collided with a parked truck before spinning and then hitting a power pole.

The force of the impact snapped the power pole in half and led to widespread power outages in the lower Clarence town.

It was believed the 47-year-old had been working in Maclean for some time.