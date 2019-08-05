Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
47-year-old Broadwater man Stuart Watson died when his Holden Commodore struck a power pole in River Street Maclean.
47-year-old Broadwater man Stuart Watson died when his Holden Commodore struck a power pole in River Street Maclean. Adam Hourigan
News

Maclean crash victim identified

TIM JARRETT
by
10th Aug 2019 12:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The victim in a fatal single-car accident in Maclean last Sunday has been identified as Stuart Watson of Broadwater.

The crash occurred on River Street Maclean and Coffs/Clarence police confirmed the driver's Holden Commodore station wagon collided with a parked truck before spinning and then hitting a power pole.

Photos
View Gallery

 

The force of the impact snapped the power pole in half and led to widespread power outages in the lower Clarence town.

It was believed the 47-year-old had been working in Maclean for some time.

broadwater fatal crash fatality maclean
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Police try out-of-the-box approach to road safety

    premium_icon VIDEO: Police try out-of-the-box approach to road safety

    News THE Northern Region has seen the highest number of fatalities in NSW, and 13 people have died on Coffs/Clarence roads this year alone

    Man to stand trial over alleged assaults on toddler

    premium_icon Man to stand trial over alleged assaults on toddler

    News The toddler was found to be suffering extensive bruising to his face and body when...

    Alleged child sex offender given ‘two years’ to live

    premium_icon Alleged child sex offender given ‘two years’ to live

    News Man accused of sexually abusing young girl over several years has case adjourned.

    REVEALED: How the Coffs Civic Space will progress to a build

    premium_icon REVEALED: How the Coffs Civic Space will progress to a build

    News Council says it's strenuously pursuing grant funding from government