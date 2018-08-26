Macksville Sea Eagles soar in the Under 18s

THE Macksville Sea Eagles Under 18s have this afternoon won a Group 2 Rugby League Premiership downing the Sawtell Panthers in a hard-fought wet weather grand final.

The Sea Eagles held back a fast finishing Sawtell Panthers to claim the premierships 16 to 12.

After controlling the game and holding a 10-point lead throughout the second half, the Sea Eagles' gallant defence on their line saw them hold out the Panthers in the final 10 minutes of play.

The Macksville Sea Eagles are this afternoon celebrating a Group 2 Under 18s grand final.

As Under 18 Group 2 Premiers the club has been presented the Durbidge Family Trophy.