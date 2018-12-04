Mackay woman breaches court order after sex abuse of teen

A JUDGE has rubbished excuses put forward by a sex offender from South Mackay after the woman failed to report her whereabouts and a vehicle she had been driving to police.

However, the defendant aged in her 40s - who previously avoided being locked up for sexually abusing an intellectually disabled teenage girl with her husband - has again avoided jail-time.

Facing the District Court in Mackay on November 15, the woman was found to have breached a two-year suspended sentence handed down in 2017. Last year, the woman and her husband, who's been locked up, pleaded guilty to charges including indecent dealing, carnal knowledge of the 17-year-old victim (who fell pregnant) and wilful exposure.

The Daily Mercury is legally unable to name the convicted pair to protect the identity of the victim.

During the woman's latest appearance, Crown prosecutor Matt Le Grand said there had been "three occasions in which (the defendant) engaged in sexual acts with her husband in view of the complainant and one occasion in which she kissed that complainant and used a vibrator on her".

The three failures to report including failing to check in at all during February, failing to report the use of a vehicle for more than seven days and leaving the state for New South Wales without advising when she would return.

"It demonstrates ... a lack of regard to the conditions which were imposed on her," Mr Le Grand said, though he added it would be "unjust to activate the whole of the suspended sentence".

Judge Julie Dick exclaimed: "I don't know how you can forget for a month, frankly".

Defence barrister Scott McLennan said the failures were borne out of "misunderstanding", and he mentioned his client had gone interstate to visit a young relative.

"I don't find any of the excuses she's given convincing ...," Judge Dick said, adding the woman had originally been "a whisker away" from jail.

The suspended sentence was extended by six months.