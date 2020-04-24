Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CONSERVATIVE ONE: Dawson MP George Christensen has launched a new podcast.
CONSERVATIVE ONE: Dawson MP George Christensen has launched a new podcast.
Politics

Controversial MP launches right-wing podcast

Melanie Whiting
24th Apr 2020 9:41 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DAWSON MP George Christensen has joined the likes of Christopher Pyne and Kyle & Jackie O with his latest foray.

Getting back in touch with his journalistic roots, Mr Christensen has launched a new podcast, aptly named Conservative One.

The podcast, described as defending "traditions and freedom", is available on Apple Podcasts and SoundCloud.

Dawson MP George Christensen. Picture: Zizi Averill
Dawson MP George Christensen. Picture: Zizi Averill

As host of the podcast, Mr Christensen has already interviewed a bevy of right-wing commentators and religious figures including Christian blogger Kurt Mahlburg, former chaplain to the Queen, Dr Gavin Ashenden and China defence expert, General Robert Spalding.

 

READ MORE: MP spills on rocky dealings with former PM

 

In the latest episode, spruiked on the Dawson MP's official Facebook page, Mr Spalding discussed how to tackle "China's aggression" and called out "China's lies" about the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Christensen has a degree in journalism and founded a now-defunct publishing business which produced community newspapers for the Walkerston and Northern Beaches communities.

More Stories

auspol george christensen mp for dawson journalism podcast
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vale Phillip Almond

        premium_icon Vale Phillip Almond

        News The close-knit Emerald Beach community is mourning the loss of one of its own.

        • 24th Apr 2020 10:30 AM
        Where you can and can't drive on local beaches now

        premium_icon Where you can and can't drive on local beaches now

        Council News Areas of 4WD friendly beaches closed due to conservation

        ‘How dare he’ warns Mayor as State MP weighs in

        premium_icon ‘How dare he’ warns Mayor as State MP weighs in

        News Gurmesh Singh wrote to Coffs councillors prior to tonight’s vote.

        Last Post from homes and hilltops

        Last Post from homes and hilltops

        News Buglers and trumpeters to honour the Anzacs on Coffs Coast.