Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mackay music teacher charged with child grooming

Ashley Pillhofer
18th Jun 2020 7:22 AM | Updated: 7:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MACKAY music teacher has been charged after allegedly grooming a young child.

Police have charged the 39-year-old man with one count each of grooming a child under the age of 16 and using the internet to procure an indecent act along with two counts of indecent treatment.

A statement from the Queensland Police said the man was self employed and allegedly committed the offences during private music lessons at a home studio in Mackay.

More stories:

COLD CASE: Plea for answers 'before it is too late'

'He's got a knife: officers killed in the line of duty

Nine horror animal cruelty cases that shocked Mackay

He used social media to advertise his music business.

"Police are asking anyone who may have any further information regarding the offences or possible related matters to come forward," a Queensland Police spokespersons said.

He is expected to face the Mackay Magistrates Court on August 17.

Investigations are continuing.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

If you have information for police, contact Policelink or you can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Quote this reference number: QP2001248092.

More Stories

mackay crime
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Anti-vaxxers promise 'horror stories' as they kick off tour

        premium_icon Anti-vaxxers promise 'horror stories' as they kick off tour

        Health A national bus tour promoting anti-vaccination theories will begin in July with hundreds of people coming along, despite being branded as harmful.

        • 18th Jun 2020 6:22 AM
        • 1 Brigit
        New nurse on deck to benefit the blokes

        premium_icon New nurse on deck to benefit the blokes

        News Men on the Coffs Coast battling prostate cancer will soon have the option of...

        Morning drinks lead to triple trouble for driver

        premium_icon Morning drinks lead to triple trouble for driver

        Crime 41-year-old will face multiple charges after being detected speeding near...

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news