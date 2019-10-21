Menu
Dedicated Mackay motorcyclist Wes Carlton was tragically killed in a highway crash in New South Wales on Sunday.
Mackay motorcyclist killed, three injured in horror crash

Janessa Ekert
21st Oct 2019 3:42 PM
A MACKAY motorcyclist better known as "Pop" was killed in a tragic crash while riding with mates in northern New South Wales.

Wes Carlton, 55, was critically injured in a head-on collision with a Kia Rio at Summerland Way on Sunday afternoon and died at the scene. Three others received serious injuries.

It is understood Mr Carlton had been riding with up to six fellow members including Ken "Smiley" Hyde of the central Queensland chapter of the Sons of the Southern Cross social motorcycle club.

The seven riders had left Mackay on Saturday morning.

"It is with great sadness to announce our Central Qld chapter has lost a brother and another three are in hospital due to an accident near Kyogle on Sunday," the club said in a Facebook post yesterday.

"RIP Pop, our condolences to Pop's family and friends.

"Wishing for a speedy recovery for the boys in hospital."

