Crime

Mackay man charged with alleged rape of one-year-old

Janessa Ekert
by
23rd May 2019 6:00 AM
A MACKAY man facing shocking allegations of rape against a one-year-old child has had his case adjourned.

The 31-year-old is accused of rape, assault with intent to commit rape, burglary with intent and indecent treatment of a child under 12.

It is alleged the offending occurred between July and November last year at a Mackay home.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court this morning from custody.

Legal Aid Queensland solicitor Danny Yarrow said his client had recently returned the paperwork for a registry committal.

The charges will be dealt with in the District Court.

The maximum penalty for the most serious charge, rape, is life imprisonment.

The case was adjourned for two weeks for mention.

mackay court mackay crime rape charges
Mackay Daily Mercury

