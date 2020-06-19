Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Machine gun and ice seized at bikie-linked property

by Shiloh Payne
19th Jun 2020 5:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE seized a machine gun and ice in a drug raid on a property linked to two bikie gangs.

Police raided the property on Old Cleveland Rd in Chandler they state has been linked to the

Bandido and Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gangs.

Inside the property police found a drug lab, crystal methylamphetamine, ice, cannabis, a machine gun and handgun at a property on Old Cleveland Rd in Chandler.

A 45-year-old man was charged with a number of offences, including producing dangerous drugs, four charges of unlawful possession of weapons and two charges of possession of explosives.

He is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on 28 August.

A different 45-year-old man from Petrie Terrace was also issued a notice to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court for drug possession offences on 23 September.

Originally published as Machine gun and ice seized at bikie-linked property

crime drugs police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One employee expected to sort 250K+ files for class action

        premium_icon One employee expected to sort 250K+ files for class action

        News Concerns raised over amount of work required for court case

        • 19th Jun 2020 4:11 PM
        Six-storey development proposed for Woolgoolga

        premium_icon Six-storey development proposed for Woolgoolga

        News A DA has been lodged for an apartment building in Trafalgar St.

        Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        premium_icon Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        Business 1500 Flight Centre jobs to go as low demand smashes travel giant

        BEHIND THE DESK: Is there room for ‘politics’ in sport?

        premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: Is there room for ‘politics’ in sport?

        Sport Should professional players, teams and competitions be able to make a stand on...