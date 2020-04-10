Menu
A 42-year-old man told he couldn't dine-in at a McDonald's has allegedly reacted by spitting in a woman's face.
Macca's customer spat on and man charged

by Luke Costin
10th Apr 2020 10:25 AM

A man told he couldn't sit down in a northwestern Sydney McDonald's has been accused of spitting on a woman who filmed his confrontation with staff.

The Chester Hill man, 42, took his food to the outdoor dining area of the chain's Kellyville Ridge restaurant on Thursday morning before staff told him to leave due to COVID-19-related ministerial directions.

He refused to leave and, when he noticed a woman in the store filming him on her mobile phone, he allegedly spat on her face and walked off.

Police later caught up with the man and charged him with common assault.

He's due to appear at Blacktown Local Court on July 6.

Originally published as Macca's customer spat on, NSW man charged

