M-Sport is taking the lead from behind the scenes

THUMBS UP: M-Sport parts and freight coordinator Ashley Fowler helped set his team up from behind the scenes. Trevor Veale

RALLYING is renown as a high octane sport both in and out of the car.

While the drivers may get most of the glory if they finish on the podium, there is a host of people that make up teams that are equally as important.

Without the mechanics, technicians and crew the cars would not be able to get off the line or even each different country WRC rounds are held at.

M-Sport engine technician Ashley Fowler, who doubles as the air freight technician for the English team which is currently leading the manufacturers standing, has to be sure every car, part and even cutlery arrives at its intended destination.

"For me rallying is about the cars, but it's also about the service area,” Mr Fowler, who has been working for M-Sport for more than 15 years, said.

"I always find the behind the scenes area very interesting.”

Mr Fowler said the M-Sport team left its base in Cumbria, England on Thursday and arrived in Coffs Harbour on Saturday with nine air freight containers in preparation for tomorrow's shakedown.