Lynette Daley's accused killers plead not guilty

Chris Calcino
| 2nd Dec 2016 12:18 PM
Two men face charges over the death of Lynette Daley (pictured).
Two men face charges over the death of Lynette Daley (pictured).

TWO men have pleaded not guilty to charges over the 2011 death of Maclean woman Lynette Daley on a camping trip to Ten Mile Beach near Iluka.

Adrian Richard Attwater faced Sydney Supreme Court today on manslaughter and aggravated sexual assault charges.

Paul Eric Maris pleaded not guilty to being an accessory to both alleged crimes.

Justice Peter Johnson scheduled a six-week trial for July 24 next year.

He banned the media from revealing where the men currently live to protect their safety.

Both men were granted bail.

Topics:  adrian attwater camping lynette daley maclean manslaughter paul maris sexual assault ten mile beach

TWO men have pleaded not guilty to charges over the 2011 death of Maclean woman Lynette Daley on a camping trip to Ten Mile Beach.

  • 2nd Dec 2016 12:18 PM

