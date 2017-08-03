21°
News

Lynette Daley death: Accused seen ‘acting sexually’

Sarah Crawford, The Daily Telegraph | 3rd Aug 2017 6:38 AM
Lynette Daley’s sister Tina Daley arriving at Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour. Picture: AAP
Lynette Daley’s sister Tina Daley arriving at Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour. Picture: AAP

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ONE of two men accused of raping a woman who later died from horrific internal injuries was seen acting sexually towards the alleged victim in a supermarket and its car park the evening before she was found dead.

The jury heard the accused was "dry humping" the alleged victim in a supermarket and then pulling her tracksuit pants down in the car park the evening before she was found dead.

Two shop assistants at Foodworks Iluka, in northern NSW, said they saw a man pull Lynette Daley's pants down twice as the pair packed groceries into the back of a white troop carrier.

Shop assistant Karen Collett, 51, said the man and woman both seemed extremely drunk.

"On the first occasion she pulled them back up and on the second occasion she was a little slower," Ms Collett said.

She said the second time the man pulled Ms Daley's pants down to her knees she turned around and yelled out, 'did anyone want a piece of this?"

Paul Maris, 47, and Adrian Attwater, 42, are on trial in relation to the alleged sexual assault and death of the 33-year-old mother of seven who bled to death on an isolated beach on January 27, 2011.

Attwater, 42, has pleaded not guilty to the rape and manslaughter of Ms Daley.

Maris has pleaded not guilty to aggravated sexual assault in company and hindering the discovery of evidence by burning a bloodied foam mattress.

The trial heard evidence from four people who saw the three at the Iluka shops the previous evening and all said Daley was extreme drunk and wearing only a bra and tracksuit pants.

Peter Gallagher, 58, who was a fishing mate of Maris, said he had a brief conversation with the trio.

Co-accused Adrian Attwater arrives at the Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour today. Picture: AAP
Co-accused Adrian Attwater arrives at the Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour today. Picture: AAP

Mr Gallagher told the court he saw Attwater and Ms Daley sitting in the troop carrier while Maris talked on the phone nearby.

He said Attwater told him they were, "going up the beach, camping, fishing and getting on the piss."

Mr Gallagher said Attwater told him they were going to sleep in the back of the vehicle.

"I said, 'what all three of youse?' He said, 'yep she is a trooper,' and tapped her leg and at the same time he gave me a bit of a wink."


Defence barrister for Attwater Nathan Steel asked Mr Gallagher why he did not tell police that in his first statement.

"I suggest that the reason why you didn't say anything is because it never happened."

"It did," he replied.

Paul Maris leaves the Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour. Picture: AAP
Paul Maris leaves the Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour. Picture: AAP

Another man, Brian Newton, 80, said he was leaving the Foodworks car park when the troop carrier pulled up.

He said the driver of the troop carrier said to him, "Hey mate, can I see you for a minute?' and then the other man said, "can you drop this thing down the road for us please?"

"He was obviously referring to the lady in between them," he said.

Lynette Daley’s stepfather Gordon Davis (left) and father Hector Daley. Picture: AAP
Lynette Daley’s stepfather Gordon Davis (left) and father Hector Daley. Picture: AAP

"She looked very, very intoxicated or otherwise she didn't really know where she was."

The Crown case is Attwater caused Ms Daley serious internal injury, while all three were having group sex, which led to her bleeding to death.

The Crown claims Ms Daley had a blood-alcohol content of up to 0.354 and would have been too intoxicated to consent to the sexual activity.

The defence case is Ms Daley consented to the sex and never complained about the serious injury.

Lynette Daley, whose body was found naked and bloodied on Ten Mile Beach in northern NSW in January 2011.
Lynette Daley, whose body was found naked and bloodied on Ten Mile Beach in northern NSW in January 2011. contributed

Mr Steel said Attwater did not know how badly he had hurt Ms Daley until the next morning when she collapsed in the ocean and died soon afterwards.

Earlier in the day, Ms Daley's sister younger Tina Daley told that court the last time she saw Lynette was the day before she died, when she stumbled out of a four-wheel drive while Adrian Attwater and Paul Maris waited inside it. Ms Daley smelled of alcohol and seemed drunk.

It was about 5am on Australia Day 2011.

"She asked me if I wanted to go camping with her," Tina Daley told the jury. "I said I'll get a babysitter for my daughter. "She said she'll be back in the afternoon to pick me up."

Crown prosecutor Philip Strickland asked if Ms Daley ever came back. "No," her sister said.

The trial continues.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  coffs harbour iluka lynette daley

Roadside reserves receive funding

Roadside reserves receive funding

PROJECTS to protect and manage roadside reserves have been granted funding by the NSW Environmental Trust.

Blue-chip living in Bonville

DREAM HOME: This Bonville beauty is on the cover of this week's Real Estate Property Guide

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Where are the incentives for good, old, safe driving

NSW Highway Patrol generic - Online only

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

Hints for HSC exam

Andrew Scrivener and students at a previous HSC workshop.

Help is at hand at Coffs Harbour's Harry Bailey Memorial Library

Local Partners

Australian tennis great Merv Rose farewelled

AUSTRALIAN tennis great Mervyn Gordon Rose, 87, was laid to rest in Coffs Harbour on Monday.

Are you really an organ donor? Be sure to check

LIFE RIDE: Federal Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, has urged people to check their organ donation registration.

If you are already an organ donor you might want to re-check

Cycle Challenge rides fast approaching

This year's C.ex McDonald’s Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday.

Time is running out to register for Sunday's Cycle Challenge.

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Sam Armytage: Alan Jones a 'troublemaker' after booze quip

SUNRISE host Samantha Armytage has labelled 2GB’s Alan Jones “a troublemaker

Mining giant Adani wins court costs over coal terminal case

A group battling a mining firm has had another court setback after saying the coal project threatened the Great Barrier Reef.

Second setback for community group struggling with Adani

Andrew Denton to undergo heart surgery 'within days'

Former 'Enough Rope' host Andre Denton has been diagnosed with advanced heart disease.

Former host forced to quit campaign trail for voluntary euthanasia.

New documentary to reveal 'disruptor' Hawke

DOCUMENTARY: Bob Hawke's documentary to shed light on his leadership skills and long-term impact, as well as offer a few surprises.

New Bob Hawke series to shed fascinating light on 80s Australia.

'Cash me ousside' girl faces court on string of charges

The teen has faced charges.

Inside The Bachelor: 'It really does mess with your head'

Alison Oetjen

Ali Oetjen appeared on the first season

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kath and Kim in a shot from Kath and Kimderella.

The brief ads tease that the beloved mother-daughter duo “are back”.

Build Your Dream Home on Town Oasis

Lot 17 Prince Street, Bellingen 2454

Residential Land The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of ... $259,000

The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of this position. Set in a lovely treed location is a level block opposite the community swimming pool...

Build Your Dream Home on Town Oasis

Lot 16 Prince Street, Bellingen 2454

Residential Land The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of ... $259,000

The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of this position. Set in a lovely treed location is a level block opposite the community swimming pool...

It&#39;s High, It&quot;s Huge, It&#39;s Handsome and has Views to Everywhere!

1878 Waterfall Way, Bellingen 2454

House 3 2 2 $870,000 ...

Exceptionally well built by a family of builders for their sister, this home is massive! Originally built as three bedrooms, there is an abundance of living space...

Immaculate Home and Studio on Acreage - Just What Everyone is Looking For!

132 Mahers Road, Bellingen 2454

House 3 1 3 $539,000

Our Vendors had the house built a number of years ago and have maintained it in exceptional order. The Kitchen and bathroom are like new. We have three bedrooms in...

At The Top End of Town

18 South Street, Bellingen 2454

House 5 2 2 $699,000

A great place to live or it has massive investment potential. Could be 5 bedroom Home or an income from two dwellings of 3 bedroom +2 bedroom. Plus Council have...

The Ultimate Bello Renovator!

5 Lyon Street, Bellingen 2454

House 3 1 2 $395,000

This home is a solid hardwood framed home consisting of 3 brms, large front verandah,3 sets of French doors opening to side deck, sunroom, combustion stove in...

A Big Character High Set Home

4 Cahill Street, Bellingen 2454

House 3 2 2 $439,000

This home was four bedrooms and has now been opened up to a huge open plan living. It could be put back to four bedrooms in the future quite easily. There is an...

A High Quality Home In A Great Location

88 Mimiwali Drive, Bonville 2450

House 5 3 3 $689,000

With a large entertainer's style kitchen that sits next to the living, dining and shade covered pool area. This is the perfect home for families that love to...

The Potential is Real

2/17 Brunswick Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 1 1 $399,000 ...

This home has plenty to offer, location and the views just to name a couple, this property is only a 5minute walk to the beach and offers ocean and jetty...

Perfect Home For The First Home Buyer

6 Mathie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $479,000

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home offers a great opportunity for any first home buyer looking to get into the market. All bedrooms feature built in wardrobes...

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

An opportunity for lifestyle and income

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now