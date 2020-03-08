Lynch: Hipwood ready to be Lions matchwinner

Eric Hipwood kicked three goals against the Power last week. Picture: AAP

Eric Hipwood kicked three goals against the Power last week. Picture: AAP

LIONS great Alastair Lynch says key forward Eric Hipwood can develop into a "matchwinner" for Brisbane.

The triple premiership player got a close look at Hipwood and the Lions working as the boundary rider for Fox Footy when Brisbane suffered a 21-point loss to Port Adelaide in their opening Marsh Community Series match at Burpengary two weeks ago.

The lanky left-footer finished with three goals, 14 possessions, four marks (two inside 50) and two inside 50 entries against the Power as well as throwing himself into marking contests to bring the ball to ground.

Watch every match of every round of the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season LIVE & On-Demand with KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Ahead of Sunday's pre-season clash between Brisbane and Carlton at Melbourne's Ikon Park, Lynch said Hipwood was adding to his game nicely.

"He can become that matchwinner for them. Part of the evolution of that young forward line is having a more consistent big target,'' Lynch said.

"You don't want to be kicking to packs all the time but when you do, you want to have that good strong contest from your big forwards.

"I was impressed with how he launched himself into marking contests. If he can keep showing a bit, impacting contests and drawing the ball, he will be very important for Brisbane.

"I've seen a bit of them over the last couple of weeks and they are showing some really good signs with the development of their young guys like Hipwood.''

Eric Hipwood crashes into a pack against the Power last week. Picture: AAP

Lynch would like to see Brisbane improve its defensive pressure through the middle of the ground on Sunday as well as develop two distinct speeds.

"They were successful with a wide, long down the line style of play but we've all seen at different stages when the Lions go quick, they can hurt teams as well,'' he said.

"We've seen that controlled speed and part of the evolution of teams is showing that they can go quick at different stages as well.

"Knowing when to go and knowing when to slow things down is important.

"They wouldn't lose any sleep over what happened against Port because they were trying a few different things. They would have gone back to see how they can do things better and they probably want to tighten up defensively after Port opened them up a little bit.''