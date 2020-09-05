Luxury yacht passengers, crew fined for health order breach

PASSENGERS and crew of a luxury yacht owned by a Melbourne millionaire that travelled along the NSW coast from Victoria to Queensland have been hit with penalty infringement notices for disembarking on NSW soil, contrary to current public health orders.

On Tuesday August 25 2020, NSW Police Force's Marine Area Command launched an investigation into the movements of the Lady Pamela, which was travelling from Victoria to the Gold Coast, while it was in NSW waters.

The 30m vessel was carrying Melbourne construction magnate Mark Simonds and his family.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young initially granted the seven people on board exemptions from mandatory quarantine, but the exemptions were revoked and the seven placed in self-funded hotel quarantine in Surfers Paradise after revelations the yacht had stopped in several ports in declared hotspot state NSW.

Lady Pamela superyacht

Inquiries revealed three occasions in which individuals had disembarked the vessel in contravention of the public health order - at Eden on Wednesday August 12, Port Stephens on Sunday August 16 and Yamba on Friday August 21 2020.

As a result, officers from Tweed Heads Water Police, with the assistance of Queensland Police, spoke with the six individuals concerned yesterday and advised them they would be issued with PINs as follows:

• A 64-year-old man, the skipper of the vessel, was issued with three $1000 PINs for failing to comply with the Public Health (COVID-19 Maritime Quarantine) Order at Eden, Port Stephens and Yamba;

• A 61-year-old man, the owner of the vessel, was issued with two $1000 PINs for failing to comply with the Public Health (COVID-19 Maritime Quarantine) Order at Eden and Yamba;

• A 51-year-old woman, a passenger of the vessel, was issued with one $1000 PIN for failing to comply with the Public Health (COVID-19 Maritime Quarantine) Order at Eden;

• A 20-year-old woman, a passenger of the vessel, was issued with one $1000 PIN for failing to comply with the Public Health (COVID-19 Maritime Quarantine) Order at Eden;

• An 18-year-old woman, a passenger of the vessel, was issued with one $1000 PIN for failing to comply with the Public Health (COVID-19 Maritime Quarantine) Order at Eden;

• A 40-year-old woman, a crew member of the vessel, was issued with one $1000 PIN for failing to comply with the Public Health (COVID-19 Maritime Quarantine) Order at Eden.

Anyone who has information regarding individuals or businesses in contravention of a COVID-19-related Public Health Order is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.