Luxury Sapphire Beach home is this week's Agent Pick

MCGRATH COFFS HARBOUR SELLING AGENT KAREN BROWN'S Property Pick of the Week is this luxury Sapphire Beach home.

Karen, tell us about this home:

This master-built beach-side home redefines luxury with quality inclusions.

The unique Balinese-inspired design has been built with privacy in mind and allows for an outlook from every room across a tropical central courtyard.

Set on a tranquil low-maintenance block in an exclusive sought-after address with an easy stroll to the beach and nearby Beachstone Cafe.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

The private, sun-drenched open courtyard to entertain guests in style which features a stunning Balinese pergola encircled by tropical gardens and pond.

Who would be interested in buying this home?

This home would be ideal for a professional couple after a stylish retreat or retirees and seachangers wanting a low-maintenance private home near the beach.