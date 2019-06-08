Luxury lifestyle just the beginning

QUALITY, convenience and the coast - these stunning Sawtell properties tick all the right boxes for a luxury, low-maintenance beachside lifestyle.

Located in the heart of 'Sunny Sawtell', these townhouses on Boronia Street offer the opportunity to own a little piece of coastal paradise within easy walking distance to beaches, boutique stores, cafes and restaurant.

44A, B & C, Boronia St, Sawtell

Townhouses A, B and C have been expertly designed to blend luxury, comfort and function. There is quite literally nothing left to do than move in and enjoy the relaxed beachside lifestyle that is on offer.

From the outset you are impressed by the Hamptons-style façade. The theme continues inside the homes with high ceilings, timber look tiling throughout and loads of natural light.

44A, B & C, Boronia St, Sawtell Rob Cleary Seen Australia

Split over 3 levels, Townhouse C features four bedrooms and bathrooms and/or powder rooms on each level, making room for a range of family dynamics.

The lower level of the property features a living space with powder room. Glass stackers doors give you access to a private courtyard, making this an ideal space for a kid's rumpus or teenager's retreat. This level also offers a spacious laundry with extra storage.

The middle floor features three bedrooms, including a spacious master suite with generous 'his and hers' walk-in robe and ensuite. All feature reverse cycle air conditioning. The luxe vibe continues in the spacious main bathroom, with floor-to-ceiling timber-look tiles and an oversized bath.

On the upper floor is the main living area, along with another bedroom and powder room. Walls of windows allow plenty of natural light and open plan design leaves room for a number of furniture arrangements.

44A, B & C, Boronia St, Sawtell Rob Cleary Seen Australia

A beautifully-appointed kitchen features timber-look cabinetry, gorgeous stone benchtops and feature lighting over the island bench. Overlooking the dining space and out through glass stacker doors to the mountain views beyond, you never feel far from the action.

A private covered patio allows for you to sit and enjoy the views, watch the sunset over the mountains, enjoying your morning coffee or entertaining with friends and family all year round.

Townhouses A & B feature three bedrooms and mirror the quality and attention to detail of Townhouse C.

Other features of the properties include a mix of ducted and reverse cycle air conditioning, ceiling fans, lock up garage, rear access and full security fencing.

INSPECT: Saturday, June 8 12.30pm - 1.30pm and Sunday, June 9 11am - 12noon.

AGENT: Martin Wells, 0418 611 790 and Petar Cetinich, 0439 822 026, McGrath Sawtell