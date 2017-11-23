Luxury estate sparks plenty of interest

BUYERS from across Australia have their eye on one of the Coffs Coast's most prestigious pieces of real estate.

Orara Valley Estate has been listed with Sydney agent David Nolan of Webster Nolan Real Estate in Surry Hills and local agent Shane Hessenberger from Harcourts Coffs Harbour.

Spanning 54 acres in lush Upper Orara, the property features river frontage and accommodation for 27 people.

Inspired by the haciendas of New Mexico and the seaside villas of Santorini, the estate encompasses a stunning five-bedroom main residence with nanny's quarters and two separate villas.

The estate is currently a luxury holiday home and wedding venue.

Mr Hessenberger said the property is drawing plenty of interest both locally and outside the region.

"It's being marketed to a database that reaches right across Australia and heavily in Sydney.

"We've had more than 80 direct enquiries and we'll be hosting one party from Neutral Bay next month for their third inspection.”

Mr Hessenberger said most of the enquiry was coming from Sydney, with many of the potential buyers looking to make the estate a personal private hideaway.

"They want to keep their Sydney homes, but have a private escape from the city.”

But there has also been interest from people wanting to continue the business side of the property.

"It really is such a spectacular property,” Mr Hessenberger said.

"The privacy and scenery is stunning; there is river frontage with swimming holes and the expense put into building the house is incredible - a lot of the features you just don't see anywhere else.”

Orara Valley Estate is being marketed without a price, but it is expected to achieve a multi-million dollar result.