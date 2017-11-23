Menu
Login
Property

Luxury estate sparks plenty of interest

Contributed
Melissa Martin
by

BUYERS from across Australia have their eye on one of the Coffs Coast's most prestigious pieces of real estate.

Orara Valley Estate has been listed with Sydney agent David Nolan of Webster Nolan Real Estate in Surry Hills and local agent Shane Hessenberger from Harcourts Coffs Harbour.

Spanning 54 acres in lush Upper Orara, the property features river frontage and accommodation for 27 people.

Inspired by the haciendas of New Mexico and the seaside villas of Santorini, the estate encompasses a stunning five-bedroom main residence with nanny's quarters and two separate villas.

The estate is currently a luxury holiday home and wedding venue.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr Hessenberger said the property is drawing plenty of interest both locally and outside the region.

"It's being marketed to a database that reaches right across Australia and heavily in Sydney.

"We've had more than 80 direct enquiries and we'll be hosting one party from Neutral Bay next month for their third inspection.”

Mr Hessenberger said most of the enquiry was coming from Sydney, with many of the potential buyers looking to make the estate a personal private hideaway.

"They want to keep their Sydney homes, but have a private escape from the city.”

But there has also been interest from people wanting to continue the business side of the property.

"It really is such a spectacular property,” Mr Hessenberger said.

"The privacy and scenery is stunning; there is river frontage with swimming holes and the expense put into building the house is incredible - a lot of the features you just don't see anywhere else.”

Orara Valley Estate is being marketed without a price, but it is expected to achieve a multi-million dollar result.

Topics:  coffs coast luxury real estate orara valley estate real estate shane hessenberger

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

Support for isolated farmers

Support for isolated farmers

RECOGNISING an urgent, ongoing need to help Australians in rural areas, Zoetis raised $100,000 to support the mental health of regional Australians.

Sharks are there so learn to share safely

WATER WISE: Dual world surf champion Tom Carroll (left) and Shark Shield boss Lindsay Lyon educate surfers about water safety.

Shark Shield boss has advice to handle those big things in the water

Two charged with more than 30 break and enter offences

CHARGES LAID: Two men have been charged with more than 30 break and enter offences.

Men charged with string of MNC break and enter offences

From the water to the gallery

Otis Carey surfing at Bells Beach.

Otis Carey brings art exhibition to his hometown.

Local Partners

Convenient Position...Coastal Lifestyle!

2/17 Brunswick Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $419,000

If you've been searching for your ideal first home or a great investment property, then this spacious terrace style home must be on your shopping list. Situated in...

ATTENTION First Home Buyers and Retirees

83A West High Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 $349,000

Low maintenance private yard, 2 minute walk to Coffs City Centre, Schools and Restaurants, neat as a pin. This unique 2 bedroom home is on the market for the first...

Walk to beach - ticks all the boxes...

2/22 Fitzgerald Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 1 1 $449,000 ...

Sitting in a sought after location and only one block from a patrolled beach this spacious three bedroom townhouse freshly painted in white with new vertical...

Sale by Auction of Lot 1 Strouds Road, Bonville...

Lot 1 Strouds Road, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 Auction

Under instructions from Roads and Maritime Services, this vacant block of land comprising approximately 3,356m2, is zoned RU2 Rural Landscape and will be offered...

Private rainforest retreat offering dual living...

5 Kalang Circuit, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 1 $485,000 ...

In a very quiet street secluded from the world behind an electric gate you'll find this special five-bedroom home that offers a beautiful feeling of peace enhanced...

An investment opportunity you can&#39;t refuse...

1-7/27 San Francisco Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 13 7 7 Auction

On offer is a whole block of unit for sale. If you are an investor or developer you can't go past this opportunity. Situated in a prime location, there is an easy...

Absolute beachfront living...

Lot 5 Oceanfront Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $799,000

Wake to views of spectacular Sapphire Beach then simply stroll from your front lawn onto the beach for a morning jog. This large 559m2 lot (approx) offers direct...

Beach or Bush... Why not Both?

6 Norman Hill Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 2 $549,000

A sought after address just minutes from the beach. This home provides a private and peaceful atmosphere, giving the sense of being in the bush but the convenience...

Perfect family package...

26 Antaries Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 1 2 $420,000 ...

This great starter home is located perfectly in an elevated location close to schools, shops and transport. Features include; split level design, 4 good sized...

Absolute Beachfront with Amazing Sea Views....

11a Shellcove Lane, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $1,490,000

Enjoy the very best that living right on the beach has to offer, with this fantastic beachfront property at Korora Bay. With amazing views of the sea, beach and...

Brand new and nothing to do

This week's cover home is ready to move into and enjoy.

Step inside this week's cover home

Time to move into the dress-circle

Take a look inside Jamie Welbourne's Pick of the Week

Are you living large or is your floorspace shrinking?

SMALL MOVES: The average size of the Australian home is on the wane.

Aussie homes get smaller, but are still second largest in the world

LIFE OF LUXURY: Lavish waterfront mansion smashes records

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

Eight-digit deal secures slice of elite Noosa real estate