Glamorous estate agent’s world crumbles after fraud charges

THE woman who founded a luxury Byron Bay real estate agency which spectacularly collapsed earlier this year owing at least $1.5 million has been charged with fraud.

Nicolette van Wijngaarden, 44, faced the Sydney Downing Centre Local Court in September charged with 10 counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, and five counts of directors' liability for offences by a corporation.

The matter was adjourned to November 8, with the court ordering a brief of evidence by November 2.

In February, Ms Wijngaarden's high-end agency Unique Estates collapsed overnight, leaving some 32 staff out of work and creditors millions of dollars out of pocket.

The former public relations specialist was the sole director of the company.

Its debts included $350,000 to BMW Financial Services and $933,000 to the Australian Tax Office.

Earlier this year liquidator PPB Advisory audited the company's records to establish the flow of funds and made recommendations to the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.

A PPB spokesman said in July that under the Corporations Act there were both criminal and civil offences which, if breached, would be referred to ASIC.

The company had offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Byron Bay and its listing included some of the area's most notable trophy homes, worth tens of millions of dollars, including Paul Hogan's old home, Cedar Springs at Possum Creek.

The company also published a 200-page glossy lifestyle magazine, Unique Luxury, and had expanded into luxury yacht charters and the holiday rental market.

Unique Estates was founded in 2008 by Ms Wijngaarden after she successfully garnered interest in a friend's luxury property using a clever PR strategy instead of traditional advertising.

Sources told The Northern Star in February that Ms Wijngaarden fell in love with a high-flying lifestyle, leasing luxury cars, regularly travelling business class to exotic destinations and maintaining luxury units in prime locations where she had offices.

The former Byron Shire resident, who has gone to ground since the collapse of the agency, now lists her address as Elwood, in Melbourne's inner southeast.

She is excused from appearing on the next court date.